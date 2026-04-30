Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.26 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.060-2.120 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Kite Realty Group Trust's conference call:

Same-property operating momentum — Q1 same-property NOI rose 3.6% , blended cash leasing spreads were 13.5% (31.3% on new leases), occupancy increased to 94.7% , and ABR reached $22.89 (+6.5% YoY).

— Q1 same-property NOI rose , blended cash leasing spreads were (31.3% on new leases), occupancy increased to , and ABR reached (+6.5% YoY). Active capital recycling and buybacks — management has repurchased 16.9 million shares for $400 million (avg $23.67) while selling >$600 million of non‑core assets and expects ~$170 million of 1031 acquisitions and $145 million of dispositions this year.

— management has repurchased 16.9 million shares for (avg $23.67) while selling >$600 million of non‑core assets and expects ~$170 million of 1031 acquisitions and $145 million of dispositions this year. Strong balance sheet and affirmed guidance — net debt/EBITDA of 5.2x , >$1 billion of liquidity, and management reaffirmed NAREIT FFO/Core FFO guidance of $2.06–$2.12 despite raising same-store NOI midpoint.

— net debt/EBITDA of , >$1 billion of liquidity, and management reaffirmed NAREIT FFO/Core FFO guidance of despite raising same-store NOI midpoint. Timing and reserve assumptions affect near-term results — company expects a Q2 moderation then re-acceleration in the back half as signed-not-open NOI commences, is modeling ~95 bps bad-debt at midpoint, and pushed a recurring but unpredictable item into early 2027 which offset the same-store uplift.

— company expects a Q2 moderation then re-acceleration in the back half as signed-not-open NOI commences, is modeling ~95 bps bad-debt at midpoint, and pushed a recurring but unpredictable item into early 2027 which offset the same-store uplift. Portfolio repositioning toward higher-growth grocery-anchored and lifestyle assets — signed-not-open pipeline is about $36 million of NOI (avg ABR ~$28/sq ft), embedded rent escalators rose to 182 bps (target 200 bps), and grocer-driven redevelopments are delivering high returns (management cited ~20–40% ROI, ~30% typical).

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Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,265. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Kite Realty Group Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Kite Realty Group Trust this week:

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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