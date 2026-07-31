Kite Realty Group Trust Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG reported second-quarter core funds from operations of $0.52 per share and Nareit FFO of $0.53 per share, while raising its full-year same-property net operating income growth outlook following stronger-than-expected first-half operating results.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Kite said tenant demand remained healthy, supported by an elevated signed-but-not-open pipeline and continued leasing gains. Same-property NOI increased 3.7% in the second quarter and year to date, while the company increased its 2026 same-property NOI guidance to 3% to 4%, a 50-basis-point increase at the midpoint.

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The company maintained its full-year core FFO and Nareit FFO guidance of $2.06 to $2.12 per share. President and Chief Financial Officer Heath Fear said the unchanged FFO outlook reflects the timing of asset sales and redeployment activity, including a projected $0.02 per-share drag in 2026 from transaction activity.

Project Elevate reshapes portfolio

Kite said its capital-allocation program, called Project Elevate, has focused on selling lower-growth, non-core assets and redeploying capital into higher-conviction investments, while also reducing potential exposure to at-risk tenants.

Since the beginning of 2025, the company has sold 22 non-core properties for nearly $1 billion. Kite said the sales reduced exposure to lower-growth formats and at-risk anchors while increasing the portfolio’s concentration in grocery-anchored, lifestyle and mixed-use properties.

According to the company, weighted annualized base rent from lifestyle, mixed-use and neighborhood centers has increased by 900 basis points since the start of 2023, matched by a 900-basis-point reduction in exposure to power and large-format community centers.

The disposition activity eliminated 58 at-risk tenant locations representing more than 1 million square feet and over 200 basis points of annualized base rent, Kite said. Four watch-list tenants also rolled off the company’s top 25 tenant list, while grocers now account for one-third of its top 15 tenants.

Management said the remaining 2026 disposition plan includes about $225 million of non-core assets associated with tax-loss sales. Kite said the expected sales would be similar to assets the company has already sold and are primarily non-core properties. Potential land sales and ground-lease transactions are not included in that estimate.

John Kite said the “heavy lifting” of Project Elevate has been completed and that the company expects to return to its historical pattern of a smaller number of annual purchases and sales in 2027.

Leasing and occupancy improve

During the second quarter, Kite Realty executed 128 new and renewal leases totaling about 1 million square feet. Blended cash leasing spreads were 15.9%, including 28.4% on comparable new leases.

The company’s leased rate reached 94.8%, up 150 basis points from a year earlier, led by a 210-basis-point gain in the anchor leased rate. Annualized base rent per square foot rose to $23.41, up 2.3% sequentially and 6.3% year over year.

Its embedded rent growth increased to 185 basis points, nearly 30 basis points above the level at the start of 2024. The signed-but-not-open pipeline expanded to about $37 million of NOI, representing a 350-basis-point gap between leased and occupied rates.

In response to questions about occupancy, John Kite said small-shop leasing is near prior high-water marks, while anchor occupancy remains a couple hundred basis points below its historic level. He said the company is focused on improving tenant composition as well as overall occupancy, citing strong demand, limited supply and a stronger portfolio.

Fear said the first-half same-property NOI outperformance was broad-based, reflecting better tenant retention, lower bad debt, higher percentage rent and stronger net recoveries. The company assumes a bad-debt reserve equal to 90 basis points of total revenue at the midpoint of its full-year guidance, including an assumed 100-basis-point rate for the second half.

Capital deployment and balance sheet

Kite Realty acquired two neighborhood centers during the quarter through 1031 exchanges: Founders Square in Naples and Chastain Market, a Trader Joe’s-anchored center in Atlanta. The purchases totaled $136 million and brought acquisitions since the beginning of 2025 to approximately $612 million, according to John Kite.

The company also repurchased approximately 2.8 million common shares during the quarter for about $75 million, at an average price of $27.48 per share. Across 2025 and 2026, it has repurchased 19.6 million shares for approximately $475 million at an average price of $24.20 per share.

Fear said the company has generated roughly $1.1 billion in proceeds since the start of 2025, including about $973 million from non-core property sales and $112 million from selling a 48% interest in three operating assets. Expected additional sales would bring total proceeds to approximately $1.3 billion.

Uses of capital since the start of 2025 have included about $476 million of share repurchases, $250 million of equity funding for Legacy West, approximately $204 million of acquisitions and a $31 million special dividend. Kite expects another $110 million of 1031 acquisitions, which would bring projected capital deployment to about $1.1 billion.

Management said expected sources would exceed uses by roughly $240 million, which it intends to retain for flexibility, potential acquisitions, repurchases or leverage reduction. As of June 30, net debt to EBITDA was 5.1 times, near the low end of the company’s targeted range, and total liquidity exceeded $1.2 billion.

One Loudoun multifamily development

Kite also commenced the second phase of luxury multifamily development at One Loudoun, a 429-unit project expected to begin delivering in 2029. The project is part of an existing residential joint venture.

Fear said a tax-free recapitalization of the venture’s existing 378-unit multifamily development will reduce Kite’s ownership from 90% to 55% over time as the new building is constructed. At quarter-end, its ownership stood at 77%.

Proceeds from the recapitalization and the contribution of land already owned by the company are expected to fund most of Kite’s 55% equity interest in the new project. The company recorded a $60 million non-cash gain related to the recapitalization and deconsolidation of the existing joint venture.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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