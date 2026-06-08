KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

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KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 407.64, a quick ratio of 407.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $446.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 23.55%.The business had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 500,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,730.61. This trade represents a 8.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 703,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,246,573. This trade represents a 9.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the company's stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,589 shares of the company's stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,162 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 72,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: KREF is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust's investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

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