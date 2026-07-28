KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE KREF opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 407.64 and a quick ratio of 407.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,589 shares of the company's stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,162 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: KREF is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust's investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

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