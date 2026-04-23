KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 107.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 769.2%.

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KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 7.5%

KREF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,508,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,248. The company has a quick ratio of 407.64, a current ratio of 407.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.76 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: KREF is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust's investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

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