Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KKR Real Estate Finance Trust declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, with record/ex-dividend date on June 30 and payment on July 15, which the report states equates to a roughly 6.5% yield.
  • The company missed the quarter (EPS of -$0.06 versus a $0.11 estimate) and has a reported payout ratio of 107.5%, indicating the dividend is not covered by earnings; the stock fell about 7.5% to $6.20 on heavy volume after the results.
  • Five stocks we like better than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 107.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 769.2%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 7.5%

KREF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,508,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,248. The company has a quick ratio of 407.64, a current ratio of 407.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.76 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: KREF is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust's investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

Further Reading

Dividend History for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Right Now?

Before you consider KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust wasn't on the list.

While KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
From Priority Gold (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines