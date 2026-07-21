KLA (KLAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect KLA to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $3.6016 billion for the quarter. KLA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 8.870-10.870 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $8.48. KLA had a return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 35.66%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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KLA Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $207.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.61. KLA has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $307.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

KLA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. KLA's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of KLA from $146.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $191.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $186.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 45,120 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $9,986,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 713,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $157,996,990.71. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 14,392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,605.10. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,333 shares of company stock valued at $29,547,170. Corporate insiders own 91.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in KLA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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