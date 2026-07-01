KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price Down 6.3% - Here's Why

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $274.06 and last traded at $282.6920. Approximately 2,388,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,252,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.71.

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Key KLA News

Here are the key news stories impacting KLA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary point to renewed optimism around semiconductor equipment spending, with KLA seen as a key beneficiary of AI-led wafer fab capacity growth and broader chip-equipment momentum.

Analysts and market commentary point to renewed optimism around semiconductor equipment spending, with KLA seen as a key beneficiary of AI-led wafer fab capacity growth and broader chip-equipment momentum. Positive Sentiment: KLA’s recent outlook suggested the 2026 wafer fab equipment market could be stronger than previously expected, supporting the view that demand for its inspection and process-control tools remains robust.

KLA’s recent outlook suggested the 2026 wafer fab equipment market could be stronger than previously expected, supporting the view that demand for its inspection and process-control tools remains robust. Positive Sentiment: The company’s incremental $7 billion share repurchase authorization and recent stock split are adding to bullish sentiment by reinforcing capital-return strength and improving trading liquidity.

The company’s incremental $7 billion share repurchase authorization and recent stock split are adding to bullish sentiment by reinforcing capital-return strength and improving trading liquidity. Positive Sentiment: Fresh analyst coverage and higher price targets across the semiconductor equipment group have helped support buying interest in KLAC. Article Title

Fresh analyst coverage and higher price targets across the semiconductor equipment group have helped support buying interest in KLAC. Neutral Sentiment: There was also unusually heavy call-option activity in KLAC, which can signal rising trader optimism but does not by itself confirm a fundamental change.

There was also unusually heavy call-option activity in KLAC, which can signal rising trader optimism but does not by itself confirm a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Zacks highlighted that KLA may continue to outgrow the wafer equipment market through 2027 thanks to AI-driven demand and process-control leadership. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $210.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $277.34.

Get Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $352.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $8.48. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. KLA had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 91.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. KLA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 8.870-10.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. KLA's payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 45,120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $9,986,725.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 713,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,996,990.71. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 91.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KLA by 4,023.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in KLA by 16.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $74,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,252 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

Further Reading

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