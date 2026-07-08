Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KLAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Freedom Capital upgraded Klarna Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Klarna Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.89.

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Klarna Group Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE KLAR traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 2,377,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,778. Klarna Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.35.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. Klarna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Klarna Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Klarna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,272,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,793,000.

Key Klarna Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Klarna Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Klarna Group (KLAR) to $22 from $20 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on Klarna Group (KLAR) to $22 from $20 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an equal weight rating and a $20 target, adding to analyst attention and reinforcing expectations for modest upside. Benzinga

Barclays initiated coverage with an equal weight rating and a $20 target, adding to analyst attention and reinforcing expectations for modest upside. Positive Sentiment: Klarna expanded its partnership with Flix, rolling out flexible payment options across 21 markets in the U.S. and Europe, which could support transaction volume growth. Business Wire

Klarna expanded its partnership with Flix, rolling out flexible payment options across 21 markets in the U.S. and Europe, which could support transaction volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Klarna also announced a long-term partnership with Southwest Airlines, extending its buy-now-pay-later reach to millions of travelers and strengthening its consumer checkout ecosystem. Business Wire

Klarna also announced a long-term partnership with Southwest Airlines, extending its buy-now-pay-later reach to millions of travelers and strengthening its consumer checkout ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Klarna as a “Moderate Buy” and broader pieces about its push to disrupt the U.S. market may be adding to positive sentiment around the stock. American Banking News

Coverage noting Klarna as a “Moderate Buy” and broader pieces about its push to disrupt the U.S. market may be adding to positive sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target to $19 from $17 but kept a hold rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction despite some valuation support. Tickerreport.com

TD Cowen raised its target to $19 from $17 but kept a hold rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction despite some valuation support. Neutral Sentiment: Klarna’s application for an industrial loan company charter is strategically important, but it also introduces regulatory scrutiny and execution risk. Banking Dive

Klarna’s application for an industrial loan company charter is strategically important, but it also introduces regulatory scrutiny and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Mentions in sector roundups on mobile payments highlight Klarna’s role in cashless commerce, but these are more thematic than company-specific catalysts. Zacks

Klarna Group Company Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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