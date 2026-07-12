Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.8095.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KVYO. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $192,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 584,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,682,480. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,099.53. This trade represents a 46.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 873,486 shares of company stock worth $13,411,125. 37.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company's stock worth $472,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Klaviyo by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,319,000 after buying an additional 1,573,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $415,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,806,677 shares of the company's stock worth $133,097,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,649,678 shares of the company's stock worth $118,505,000 after buying an additional 134,613 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:KVYO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.93. 5,190,561 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.12 and a beta of 0.63. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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