Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,099.53. This trade represents a 46.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 895,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,764,710.66. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,259,486 shares of company stock worth $20,585,905 over the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company's stock worth $466,319,000 after buying an additional 1,573,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,403,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 2,320.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,000 shares of the company's stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 436,204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 166,501 shares of the company's stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 214,977 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Klaviyo's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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