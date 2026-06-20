Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KVYO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.43.

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Klaviyo Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -330.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $185,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 852,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,274,500.16. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $192,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 584,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,682,480. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,273,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company's stock worth $472,344,000 after buying an additional 3,855,160 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,092,000 after buying an additional 2,059,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,912 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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