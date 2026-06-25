Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

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Klaviyo Stock Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,939 shares in the company, valued at $156,099.53. This trade represents a 46.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $3,105,048.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,048.69. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073,486 shares of company stock worth $17,137,125. 37.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lavelle Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,686,770 shares of the company's stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 793,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 15.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,025,134 shares of the company's stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 138,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 2,085.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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