Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Price Up 7.6% - Here's What Happened

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.2430. Approximately 531,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,454,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Klaviyo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Trading Up 7.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -405.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $185,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 852,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,274,500.16. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $192,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 584,124 shares in the company, valued at $11,682,480. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,073,486 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,125. 37.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,812 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 2,320.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,000 shares of the company's stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 436,204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Klaviyo by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 166,501 shares of the company's stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 785,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,499,000 after buying an additional 270,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 56.7% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,050,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 380,010 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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