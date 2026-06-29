Klaviyo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KVYO)

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,129 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 266% compared to the typical volume of 2,768 put options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $185,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 852,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,500.16. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,939 shares in the company, valued at $156,099.53. The trade was a 46.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,073,486 shares of company stock worth $17,137,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Klaviyo stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.21. 3,236,562 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,833. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVYO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on Klaviyo in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on Klaviyo and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Klaviyo

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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