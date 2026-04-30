KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of ($1.27) per share and revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts: Sign Up

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.70 million. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.36. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on KLXE

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,753,108 shares of the company's stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company's stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services is a provider of completion tools and pumping equipment for the upstream oil and gas sector, offering high-pressure pumping systems, pressure control equipment, solids control services and downhole rental tools. The company supports well completion and stimulation operations by supplying, installing and maintaining critical equipment used in hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing interventions and associated wellsite activities.

The firm's product portfolio includes deck-mounted and portable fracturing pumps, high-pressure manifolds, flowback and well testing units, filtration and separation systems, and wellsite automation solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KLX Energy Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KLX Energy Services wasn't on the list.

While KLX Energy Services currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here