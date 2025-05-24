KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of -0.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.74 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company's stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

