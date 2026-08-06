Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.6667.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Knowles from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Knowles from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Knowles alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knowles

Knowles Stock Performance

KN opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Knowles has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.97 million. Knowles had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Knowles has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,901.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 175,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,562,908.60. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $224,137.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 127,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,844.60. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,108,184 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $119,072,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,806,916 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $60,152,000 after purchasing an additional 205,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,341 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 52.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,918 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 470,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Knowles by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,344 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 57,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company's stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Knowles, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knowles wasn't on the list.

While Knowles currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here