Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.3333.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

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Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE KN opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. Knowles has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Knowles

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 142,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $4,749,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 883,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,383,656.75. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,901.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 175,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,562,908.60. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,156. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Knowles by 169.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 274,840 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,819 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Knowles by 239.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 86,254 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 30.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Knowles by 24.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,881 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Knowles by 3.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,346 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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