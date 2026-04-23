Knowles (NYSE:KN) Announces Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $998.76, reports. Knowles had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Knowles updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.280-0.320 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Knowles' conference call:

Q1 results beat guidance — revenue of $153 million (+16% YoY) and EPS of $0.27 (+50% YoY), with cash used in operations of $1 million, all within company guidance.

(+16% YoY) and EPS of (+50% YoY), with cash used in operations of $1 million, all within company guidance. Precision Devices momentum — PD revenue was $85 million (+17% YoY), book-to-bill was 1.19 (sixth consecutive quarter >1), and management expects PD revenue growth above the high end of its 6%–8% organic target with margin expansion into H2 2026.

(+17% YoY), book-to-bill was (sixth consecutive quarter >1), and management expects PD revenue growth above the high end of its 6%–8% organic target with margin expansion into H2 2026. Specialty-film energy order ramp — the $75M+ energy order is on track to be fully ramped by end of Q2, will contribute meaningful near-term revenue (management cited >$25M) and is expected to drive ~ 200–250 bps of PD gross-margin improvement in H2 despite near-term higher factory costs.

energy order is on track to be fully ramped by end of Q2, will contribute meaningful near-term revenue (management cited >$25M) and is expected to drive ~ of PD gross-margin improvement in H2 despite near-term higher factory costs. MedTech & Specialty Audio grew 14% in Q1 driven by hearing-health product ramps, but the company expects full-year MSA growth to remain in the historical 2%–4% range with MSA gross margins roughly flat at ~51%.

range with MSA gross margins roughly flat at ~51%. Conservative guidance and solid liquidity — Q2 guidance is $152M–$162M revenue and EPS $0.28–$0.32, projected Q2 operating cash of $20M–$30M, company exited Q1 with $41M cash, net leverage of 0.6x, >$310M of liquidity, and repurchased $7.5M of stock in Q1.

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Knowles Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. 1,265,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,736. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 9,221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $257,081.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 15,885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $432,389.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,292.86. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 198,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 94.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Knowles by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,388 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Knowles

Here are the key news stories impacting Knowles this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and revenue growth — Knowles reported Q1 revenue of $162.2M and non‑GAAP diluted EPS at or above the high end of its guidance; GAAP EPS was $0.36 vs. consensus $0.35 and revenue topped estimates, with revenue up ~13.8% year‑over‑year. Management highlighted strong start to 2026. Knowles Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for Q2 2026

Q1 results beat and revenue growth — Knowles reported Q1 revenue of $162.2M and non‑GAAP diluted EPS at or above the high end of its guidance; GAAP EPS was $0.36 vs. consensus $0.35 and revenue topped estimates, with revenue up ~13.8% year‑over‑year. Management highlighted strong start to 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated media coverage — Several entertainment articles referencing the surname "Knowles" (Tina/Beyoncé/Solange) are circulating but are unrelated to Knowles Corporation’s business and unlikely to affect KN’s fundamentals or share price. Representative item: Tina Knowles Reveals What Brought Beyoncé and Solange Closer as Kids

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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