Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$162.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.5 million.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Knowles from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.67.

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Knowles Price Performance

Shares of KN traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,265,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,736. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $998.76. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,987,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,593,305. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 41,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $1,114,863.68. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 198,742 shares of company stock worth $5,312,280 over the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Knowles News

Here are the key news stories impacting Knowles this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and revenue growth — Knowles reported Q1 revenue of $162.2M and non‑GAAP diluted EPS at or above the high end of its guidance; GAAP EPS was $0.36 vs. consensus $0.35 and revenue topped estimates, with revenue up ~13.8% year‑over‑year. Management highlighted strong start to 2026. Knowles Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for Q2 2026

Q1 results beat and revenue growth — Knowles reported Q1 revenue of $162.2M and non‑GAAP diluted EPS at or above the high end of its guidance; GAAP EPS was $0.36 vs. consensus $0.35 and revenue topped estimates, with revenue up ~13.8% year‑over‑year. Management highlighted strong start to 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated media coverage — Several entertainment articles referencing the surname "Knowles" (Tina/Beyoncé/Solange) are circulating but are unrelated to Knowles Corporation’s business and unlikely to affect KN’s fundamentals or share price. Representative item: Tina Knowles Reveals What Brought Beyoncé and Solange Closer as Kids

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,341 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $32,502,000 after buying an additional 1,094,715 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,108,184 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $119,072,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,918 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 470,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $6,555,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 376,590 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 233,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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