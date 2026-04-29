Knowles (NYSE:KN) VP Air Jr. Bastarrica Sells 2,153 Shares

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) VP Air Jr. Bastarrica sold 2,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $64,503.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 51,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,712.32. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Knowles Price Performance

NYSE:KN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 761,309 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.49. Knowles Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Corporation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 94.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Knowles from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on KN

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Further Reading

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