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Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KCHV) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 55.9% to 488 shares as of July 15, down from 1,107 shares on June 30. Short interest represents 0.0% of outstanding shares, with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.0.
  • KCHV shares slipped 0.2% to $10.38, near the company’s 50-day moving average of $10.36 and close to its 52-week range of $10.01 to $10.40. The company most recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (D-)” rating, and MarketBeat reports a consensus “Sell” rating. Several hedge funds recently initiated or increased positions, including Sona Asset Management, which purchased a stake valued at approximately $1.795 million.
  • Interested in Kochav Defense Acquisition? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KCHV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 488 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 1,107 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Kochav Defense Acquisition Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ KCHV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,909. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36. Kochav Defense Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Kochav Defense Acquisition (NASDAQ:KCHV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KCHV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kochav Defense Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCHV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kochav Defense Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 133,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000.

About Kochav Defense Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

We are a newly organized blank check company originally formed as Cayman Islands exempted company on January 7, 2025 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

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