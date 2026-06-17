Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Insider Sells $313,482.50 in Stock

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) insider Pedro Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $313,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,606,412.12. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:KGS traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.Kodiak Gas Services's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is 264.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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