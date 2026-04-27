Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.29 and last traded at $66.5360, with a volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Kodiak Gas Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.16%.The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kodiak Gas Services's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is currently 225.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 21,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,196,019.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,365.64. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $776,987.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,952.79. This represents a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,433 shares of company stock valued at $624,360 and sold 58,673 shares valued at $3,269,110. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company's stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,499 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,192 shares of the company's stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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