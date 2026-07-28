Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of PHG stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,958,000 after purchasing an additional 282,661 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 435.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 225,616 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 183,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 98.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 168,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Koninklijke Philips

Here are the key news stories impacting Koninklijke Philips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Philips reported adjusted EBITA margin of 16.4%, while operating income reached €609 million, including a €186 million benefit from a U.S. tariff refund. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted EBITA and free-cash-flow outlook to reflect the refund. Philips Q2 2026 results and outlook

Philips reported adjusted EBITA margin of 16.4%, while operating income reached €609 million, including a €186 million benefit from a U.S. tariff refund. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted EBITA and free-cash-flow outlook to reflect the refund. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales increased 4% to approximately €4.4 billion, with growth across all business segments. Management said demand remains healthy, Europe delivered strong double-digit order growth, and several large North American orders were delayed into the third quarter. Royal Philips reports sales and comparable-sales growth

Comparable sales increased 4% to approximately €4.4 billion, with growth across all business segments. Management said demand remains healthy, Europe delivered strong double-digit order growth, and several large North American orders were delayed into the third quarter. Positive Sentiment: Reported EPS was $0.56, well above the $0.41 analyst consensus and up from $0.27 in the prior-year quarter. Philips earnings report

Reported EPS was $0.56, well above the $0.41 analyst consensus and up from $0.27 in the prior-year quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Philips reiterated its full-year comparable-sales growth outlook, suggesting management still expects underlying demand and execution to remain on track.

Philips reiterated its full-year comparable-sales growth outlook, suggesting management still expects underlying demand and execution to remain on track. Negative Sentiment: Group order intake declined 1% in the second quarter, primarily because of the timing of large orders. The weaker orders raised concerns about near-term growth, despite management’s expectation that some North American business will move into the third quarter. Philips stock and weak Q2 orders

Group order intake declined 1% in the second quarter, primarily because of the timing of large orders. The weaker orders raised concerns about near-term growth, despite management’s expectation that some North American business will move into the third quarter. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was slightly below expectations at $4.98 billion versus a $5 billion consensus and declined 3% year over year. Investors also appeared cautious that the improved profit and upgraded guidance were significantly supported by the U.S. tariff refund rather than recurring operating growth. Philips shares fall after orders slip

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PHG. Wall Street Zen raised Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHG

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE: PHG, commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips' principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

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