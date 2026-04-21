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Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Kootenay Silver logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Kootenay Silver shares slipped below its 200-day moving average (200‑day MA C$1.79), trading as low as C$1.40 and last at C$1.46 on a volume of 344,004 shares.
  • The exploration-stage silver/gold miner has a market capitalization of C$139.45 million, a negative P/E (‑18.25), low debt-to-equity (0.16) and unusually high reported liquidity ratios (current 71.65, quick 47.87), and holds multiple projects in Mexico and Canada.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kootenay Silver.

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.40. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 344,004 shares traded.

Kootenay Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 71.65 and a quick ratio of 47.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.79.

About Kootenay Silver

(Get Free Report)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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