Koppers (KOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $506.10 million for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.10%.The firm's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Koppers Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $946.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.25. Koppers has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Koppers's payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOP. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Koppers

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $149,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,151,067.70. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Koppers by 95.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Koppers by 23.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company's stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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