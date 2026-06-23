Koppers (NYSE:KOP) CEO Sells $149,786.80 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 3,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $149,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,151,067.70. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

M Leroy Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, M Leroy Ball sold 2,659 shares of Koppers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $113,140.45.

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Koppers Price Performance

Shares of KOP stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 136,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,842. The company has a market capitalization of $825.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.26. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Koppers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,209,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Koppers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,082,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,032,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 474,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company's stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Further Reading

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