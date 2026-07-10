Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.97 and traded as high as $48.00. Koppers shares last traded at $46.7150, with a volume of 159,565 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Koppers

Koppers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $898.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Koppers had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Koppers's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 3,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $149,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,151,067.70. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Koppers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Koppers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company's stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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