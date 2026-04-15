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Koryx Copper (CVE:KRY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Koryx Copper logo with background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus raised its target price for Koryx Copper from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and kept a "buy" rating, implying about a 32.74% potential upside from the prior close.
  • The stock traded at C$3.39 (down 0.6%), has a market cap of C$408.53 million, a 12‑month range of C$0.89–C$3.90 and a negative P/E of -8.92, indicating the company is currently unprofitable.
  • Insider buying: Director Charles Edward Loots purchased 34,000 shares at C$3.09, boosting his holding by 4.79% to 743,667 shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Koryx Copper.

Koryx Copper (CVE:KRY - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock's previous close.

Koryx Copper Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CVE KRY traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.39. The company had a trading volume of 242,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,319. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.44. Koryx Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$3.90. The stock has a market cap of C$408.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Koryx Copper

In other news, Director Charles Edward Loots acquired 34,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.09 per share, with a total value of C$105,060.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 743,667 shares in the company, valued at C$2,297,931.03. This trade represents a 4.79% increase in their position.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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