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Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 6.1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Kosmos Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 6.1% to $2.78 on Tuesday with about 18.08 million shares traded (roughly 31% below the 26.22 million average), giving the company a market cap near $1.36 billion.
  • The consensus analyst view is a Hold with an average price target of $2.19, but several firms have trimmed targets and ratings recently — signaling mixed to weakening sell‑side sentiment.
  • Kosmos reported a negative EPS (-$0.16) and a -54.18% net margin with high leverage (debt/equity 5.53), yet insiders — including the CEO and CFO — purchased sizable stakes (315,790 and 157,894 shares at $1.90), and insiders bought ~3.68M shares in the last 90 days.
  • Interested in Kosmos Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 18,079,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 26,220,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 4.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 54.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah bought 157,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,998.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,863,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,815.90. This represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis bought 315,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $600,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,542,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,631,333.30. This represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,684,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,999 and sold 272,844 shares valued at $377,592. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,601 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,577 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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