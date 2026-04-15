KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.30 and last traded at C$11.29, with a volume of 5896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KPT

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.24.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

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