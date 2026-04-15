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KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
KP Tissue logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KP Tissue hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$11.30 (last C$11.29) on Wednesday, with modest volume of 5,896 shares.
  • Analyst view is cautious: National Bank Financial raised its target to C$11.00 and gave a "sector perform" rating, while the consensus across three analysts is a "Hold" with an average target of C$10.25.
  • Fundamentals and recent results: Market cap C$112.6M, P/E 13.28, beta 0.43; KP reported C$0.26 EPS for the last quarter and analysts expect roughly C$0.44 EPS for the year, with the stock trading above both its 50‑day (C$10.83) and 200‑day (C$10.24) moving averages.
  • Interested in KP Tissue? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.30 and last traded at C$11.29, with a volume of 5896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KPT

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.24.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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