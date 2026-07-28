Go Pro
→ The 1974 Kissinger 'Secret' Wall Street Never Decoded (From Golden Portfolio) (Ad)tc pixel

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Kraken Robotics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts give Kraken Robotics a “Moderate Buy” consensus: Of seven covering brokerages, four rate the stock a buy, one a strong buy, one a hold and one a sell. The average 12-month price target is C$9.35.
  • Price targets were mixed: ATB Cormark lowered its target to C$5.00 with an underperform rating, while Desjardins, Scotia and National Bank set targets of C$13.50, C$12.00 and C$10.00, respectively.
  • Insiders recently bought shares, including a 41,500-share purchase by insider Duane Mackay and a 10,000-share purchase by director Donald Robertson. The stock opened at C$6.16, versus a 52-week range of C$3.28 to C$10.72.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.35.

PNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics to C$13.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Scotia upped their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kraken Robotics to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNG

Insider Activity at Kraken Robotics

In related news, Director Donald Christopher Robertson bought 10,000 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Duane Joseph Alexander Mackay bought 41,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,154,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,927,000. This trade represents a 3.73% increase in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,687 shares of company stock worth $1,485,800. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$10.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 744.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.81.

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kraken Robotics Right Now?

Before you consider Kraken Robotics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraken Robotics wasn't on the list.

While Kraken Robotics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines