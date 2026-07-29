Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.42 and last traded at $45.8320, with a volume of 912007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

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Key Stories Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kratos completed its $50 million, 68,000-square-foot Indiana Payload Integration Facility ahead of schedule. The site will manufacture, integrate and test experimental hypersonic payloads, support programs such as MACH-TB, handle up to six payloads simultaneously and create more than 100 high-tech jobs. The facility strengthens Kratos’ hypersonics infrastructure, although the release did not quantify near-term revenue. Kratos Completes Construction of $50 Million State-of-the-Art Hypersonic Systems Payload Integration Facility

Kratos completed its $50 million, 68,000-square-foot Indiana Payload Integration Facility ahead of schedule. The site will manufacture, integrate and test experimental hypersonic payloads, support programs such as MACH-TB, handle up to six payloads simultaneously and create more than 100 high-tech jobs. The facility strengthens Kratos’ hypersonics infrastructure, although the release did not quantify near-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company delivered turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin’s ramjet propulsion system, marking progress on an important defense-program component and reinforcing Kratos’ role as a supplier of advanced propulsion technology. Financial terms and the potential earnings contribution were not disclosed. Kratos Defense Says it Delivered Turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin's Ramjet Propulsion System

The company delivered turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin’s ramjet propulsion system, marking progress on an important defense-program component and reinforcing Kratos’ role as a supplier of advanced propulsion technology. Financial terms and the potential earnings contribution were not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: An analyst described Kratos as offering “outstanding relative value” compared with Anduril and suggested the stock could nearly triple. Recent analyst targets supplied in the coverage range from $75 to $105, well above the recent trading level, indicating continued long-term optimism about defense and hypersonics growth. Kratos Offers Outstanding Relative Value Over Anduril

An analyst described Kratos as offering “outstanding relative value” compared with Anduril and suggested the stock could nearly triple. Recent analyst targets supplied in the coverage range from $75 to $105, well above the recent trading level, indicating continued long-term optimism about defense and hypersonics growth. Neutral Sentiment: Ahead of next week’s earnings release, analysts expect earnings to grow, but Zacks said KTOS lacks the combination of factors that typically precedes a likely earnings beat. That raises the risk of a muted reaction despite the company’s previous quarterly revenue growth and EPS outperformance. Kratos Earnings Expected to Grow

Ahead of next week’s earnings release, analysts expect earnings to grow, but Zacks said KTOS lacks the combination of factors that typically precedes a likely earnings beat. That raises the risk of a muted reaction despite the company’s previous quarterly revenue growth and EPS outperformance. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity shows extensive selling and no purchases over the past six months. While sales may reflect scheduled transactions or diversification, the absence of insider buying can reinforce investor caution, particularly given KTOS’s elevated valuation and low profit margin.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 7.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $264,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 285,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,083,654.25. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,675 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,000. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,036 shares of company stock worth $7,780,257. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Vision Retirement LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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