Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Up 6.4% - What's Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $53.04. 8,212,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 4,601,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

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Trending Headlines about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.44.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 6.4%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $86,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,414.71. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $375,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,417,102.48. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,778 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,473. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Vision Retirement LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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