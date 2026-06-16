Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 1.2% - What's Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.01 and last traded at $56.34. Approximately 3,123,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,341,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

Get KTOS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Clear Str upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 331.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $2,038,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 309,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,136.01. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 31,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $1,788,716.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,480. This represents a 79.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 188,278 shares of company stock worth $11,966,663 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here