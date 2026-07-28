Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 1.6% - What's Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $48.64. Approximately 2,433,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,483,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Get KTOS alerts: Sign Up

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: New hypersonics facility completed ahead of schedule: Kratos finished its $50 million, 68,000-square-foot Indiana Payload Integration Facility ahead of schedule. The site will support advanced manufacturing, integration and testing of experimental hypersonic payloads, including work tied to the MACH-TB program, and is expected to create more than 100 high-tech jobs. The facility could strengthen Kratos’ long-term position in the hypersonics market, although the announcement did not provide near-term revenue or profit guidance. Kratos Completes Construction of $50 Million State-of-the-Art Hypersonic Systems Payload Integration Facility

Kratos finished its $50 million, 68,000-square-foot Indiana Payload Integration Facility ahead of schedule. The site will support advanced manufacturing, integration and testing of experimental hypersonic payloads, including work tied to the MACH-TB program, and is expected to create more than 100 high-tech jobs. The facility could strengthen Kratos’ long-term position in the hypersonics market, although the announcement did not provide near-term revenue or profit guidance. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin propulsion milestone: Kratos developed, tested and delivered advanced turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin’s next-generation ramjet propulsion system. Successful validation ahead of integration supports Kratos’ credibility as a defense-technology supplier and may lead to additional program opportunities, though financial terms and the eventual scale of the contract were not disclosed. Kratos Delivers Critical Component for Lockheed Martin’s High-Performance Propulsion Initiative

Kratos developed, tested and delivered advanced turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin’s next-generation ramjet propulsion system. Successful validation ahead of integration supports Kratos’ credibility as a defense-technology supplier and may lead to additional program opportunities, though financial terms and the eventual scale of the contract were not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst valuation: B. Riley Securities reiterated a Buy rating and a $128 price target, citing “outstanding relative value” versus private defense contractor Anduril. The target implies substantial upside from current levels, but it remains an analyst opinion rather than a new operating result. Kratos Offers Outstanding Relative Value Over Anduril

B. Riley Securities reiterated a Buy rating and a $128 price target, citing “outstanding relative value” versus private defense contractor Anduril. The target implies substantial upside from current levels, but it remains an analyst opinion rather than a new operating result. Negative Sentiment: Earnings-beat expectations are weakening: Zacks said Kratos lacks the combination of estimate revisions and other factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat ahead of next week’s release. With a price-to-earnings ratio above 280, investors may be particularly unforgiving if results or guidance fall short of expectations. Kratos Earnings Expected to Grow

Zacks said Kratos lacks the combination of estimate revisions and other factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat ahead of next week’s release. With a price-to-earnings ratio above 280, investors may be particularly unforgiving if results or guidance fall short of expectations. Negative Sentiment: Persistent insider selling adds pressure: Reported insider activity shows 147 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. Although sales may reflect compensation or portfolio diversification, the absence of insider buying can reinforce investor caution during the pre-earnings decline.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $2,038,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 309,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,136.01. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 137,036 shares of company stock worth $7,780,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,701.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,593,549 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,525 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $106,162,000 after acquiring an additional 556,036 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,458,084 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $110,683,000 after acquiring an additional 476,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here