Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $368.7450 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,968 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DNUT. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc NASDAQ: DNUT is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

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