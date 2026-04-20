Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNUT. Capital One Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Krispy Kreme from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNUT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,199,552 shares of the company's stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 415,416 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,089,341 shares of the company's stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 589,341 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,983 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $621.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $386.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc NASDAQ: DNUT is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

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