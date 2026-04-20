Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Krispy Kreme logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ten analysts give Krispy Kreme a consensus rating of Hold (3 sell, 3 hold, 3 buy, 1 strong buy) with an average 12‑month price target of $4.85.
  • Krispy Kreme beat the quarter with EPS of $0.09 vs. $0.03 expected and revenue of $392.4M vs. $386.7M, but the company still reports a negative net margin (‑33.87%) and negative return on equity.
  • Institutional investors own 81.72% of the stock and several hedge funds (notably SG Americas and Divisadero Street) materially increased positions, while the shares trade around $3.61 with a one‑year range of $2.50–$5.73 and a market cap of $621.6M.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNUT. Capital One Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Krispy Kreme from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNUT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,199,552 shares of the company's stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 415,416 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,089,341 shares of the company's stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 589,341 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,983 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $621.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $386.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc NASDAQ: DNUT is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Krispy Kreme Right Now?

Before you consider Krispy Kreme, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Krispy Kreme wasn't on the list.

While Krispy Kreme currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines