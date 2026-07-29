Kronos Worldwide (KRO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to post earnings of $0.0150 per share and revenue of $484.5120 million for the quarter.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 1.1%

KRO opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide's payout ratio is -17.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.6% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a leading global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigments, a white pigment widely used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and many other industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company markets its products under the “Kronos” brand and has built a reputation for high-quality pigment performance, technical support, and reliable supply. Kronos serves a diverse customer base across coatings manufacturers, plastic compounders, and paper producers, delivering solutions tailored to enhance opacity, color strength, and durability.

In addition to its core TiO₂ offerings, Kronos produces and markets iron oxide pigments and zircon-based specialty chemicals, expanding its portfolio to meet the needs of markets such as construction, ceramics, and glass.

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