Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Down 6.4% - Time to Sell?

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $345.00 and last traded at $340.2140. 39,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 304,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.44.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRYS. Wall Street Zen lowered Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 6.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%.The company had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total transaction of $347,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,800 shares of the company's stock worth $26,084,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,074 shares of the company's stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,130 shares of the company's stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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