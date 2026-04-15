KT (NYSE:KT) Releases Earnings Results

KT (NYSE:KT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. KT had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.41%.

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KT Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE KT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 609,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KT has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KT shares. Zacks Research upgraded KT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded KT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded KT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,808 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,889 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of KT by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 10,918 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company's stock.

About KT

KT Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange as an American depositary receipt under the symbol KT, is a major telecommunications and information technology provider headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea. The company's services span traditional fixed-line voice communication, high-speed broadband internet access and mobile cellular networks. Leveraging an extensive fiber-optic and wireless infrastructure, KT delivers voice, data and multimedia solutions to both consumer and enterprise customers.

KT has been at the forefront of technological innovation in its home market, launching South Korea's first commercial 5G network and expanding its offerings to include Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, cloud computing services and cybersecurity solutions.

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