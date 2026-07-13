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Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Kuehne & Nagel International logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Kuehne & Nagel International fell sharply in June, dropping 59.9% to 2,690 shares as of June 30. That leaves only about 0.0% of the company’s stock sold short, with a very low short-interest ratio of 0.2 days.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, but the consensus rating is Hold. Recent moves included Jefferies upgrading the stock to Buy, while Zacks downgraded it to Hold and Citigroup reiterated a Sell rating.
  • The company beat earnings expectations in its latest quarterly report, posting $0.53 EPS versus the $0.44 estimate, though revenue of $7.15 billion came in below forecasts. Shares were trading near their 52-week high at $50.84.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,690 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 6,711 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHNGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kuehne & Nagel International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne & Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne & Nagel International Stock Performance

Shares of KHNGY opened at $50.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. Kuehne & Nagel International has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $51.82.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Kuehne & Nagel International had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Kuehne & Nagel International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

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