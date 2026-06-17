Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

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KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.70. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $124.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,116,082.68. This represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,919,700. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,880 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,048 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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