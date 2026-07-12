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Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts covering Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) have a consensus rating of Hold, with four hold ratings and two buy ratings. The average 12-month price target is $59.25.
  • The stock traded up 1.8% to $113.41 and has ranged from a 52-week low of $31.32 to a high of $135.80. The company now has a market value of about $5.93 billion.
  • In its latest reported quarter, Kulicke and Soffa beat expectations with $0.79 EPS and $242.62 million in revenue, while revenue rose 49.8% year over year. The company also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 0.7%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 609,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $170,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,000,990. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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