Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.66 and last traded at $111.8780, with a volume of 446513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,919,700. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,184,617.72. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $160,053,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 409,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,054,000 after purchasing an additional 77,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,915 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 514,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 813,669 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

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