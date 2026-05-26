Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.50 and last traded at $105.35, with a volume of 78654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.40.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,919,700. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 9,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $675,987.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,277,329.86. The trade was a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $160,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 409,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,054,000 after purchasing an additional 77,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,915 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 514,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 813,669 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,374 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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