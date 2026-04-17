Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.56 and last traded at $81.4120, with a volume of 75806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.8%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.77%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 9,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $675,987.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,277,329.86. This trade represents a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $2,427,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,266,781.62. This trade represents a 31.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,605 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,586. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,945,000 after buying an additional 595,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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