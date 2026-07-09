Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.23, but opened at $111.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $113.7220, with a volume of 91,429 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,082.68. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,945,000 after purchasing an additional 595,753 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 561,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,915 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 514,983 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 409,116 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 549.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,313 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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