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Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Kulicke and Soffa Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $101.56 and last changing hands near $101.23, signaling strong recent momentum.
  • Recent analyst action has been mostly positive, with upgrades from Wall Street Zen and Zacks, and Needham raising its price target to $105; however, the broader consensus rating remains only Moderate Buy with an average target of $59.25.
  • The company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results, reporting $0.79 EPS versus $0.67 expected and revenue of $242.62 million, up 49.8% year over year, while also declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.51 and traded as high as $101.56. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $101.23, with a volume of 637,678 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,184,617.72. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 9,364 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $675,987.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,329.86. This represents a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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