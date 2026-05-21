Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.51 and traded as high as $101.56. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $101.23, with a volume of 637,678 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,184,617.72. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 9,364 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $675,987.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,329.86. This represents a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

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